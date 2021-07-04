Malaga fair could be held September.

THE possibility of Malaga fair being held in August has been ruled out, but many still hope that the fair could take place in September.

In June, Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga ruled out holding the fair in August due to an increasing number of infections due to the potentially deadly coronavirus and the ongoing fear that the Delta strain could take hold. De la Torre has not ruled out holding the fair in September instead though.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We believed some time ago that with the current parameters of contagion it would not be possible to hold a Fair as we normally conceive it,” said Salvador Trujillo, councillor of the PSOE.

Trujillo believes that in the current conditions, it could be dangerous for the fair to take place. He believes that the health of everyone should come before the economy. He does believe that if the current rate of vaccination continues then things could change in the future.

Paqui Macías, spokesperson for Izquierda Unida and Podemos believes that the fair may be held in September if it is safe to do so. In order for it to take place multiple requirements would need to be met to ensure everyone’s safety.

But, if the fair does not go ahead, then Macias believes that the money saved by the town hall should be given to those who have been affected by the pandemic. “The Malaga Fair generates an economy. The fairgrounds are the worst affected by this situation and the hotel and catering trade is also suffering the consequences.

“The municipal coffers would save money, which would have to be spent on helping those who suffer the most negative impacts of its cancellation” said Macias, as reported La Opinion de Malaga.

Javier Frutos, the president of the Association of Hoteliers of Malaga (Mahos), hopes that the fair will return to Malaga in September. “We hope that it will take place in September if it is considered so that, at least, we don’t lose it” said Frutos.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.