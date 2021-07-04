Malaga faces summer with hope.

MALAGA faces summer with hopes of recovery after June showed a return to normality.

Tourists are returning to Malaga and the last few weeks of June were said to be amazing. “Sensational, we have had great days. We hope to continue with this trend throughout the summer” said Manuel Villafaina, President of the Andalusian Federation of Beach Businessmen.

Villafaina believes that forecasts will be fulfilled and that as more tourists visit Malaga in the summer, further jobs in the hotel industry will be created. Malaga is now facing a summer of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with both hope and caution. Latest figures for Malaga show that most of the bookings made by travel agencies to the area are being fulfilled. This is something that did not happen last year, as many last-minute cancellations took place.

The Malaga province hopes to see tourism recover to pre-pandemic levels which will also reactivate the economy in Malaga. “So far the figures are positive. More and more clients are coming to ask about holidays,” said Sergio García, the president of the Business Association of Travel Agencies of Andalusia (AEDAV).

Travel businesses are seeing an increase in demand for people who want to spend their summer holidays in the Malaga area. June was successful, and many tourists spent their time and money in the area and this trend is expected to continue during the summer.

Last month hotel occupancy rates in Malaga were at just over 40 per cent which allowed 65.5 per cent of the hotels in the area to stay open, as reported La Opinion de Malaga. “The evolutionary data is encouraging” said José Luque, president of the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos).

The hotel industry is hopeful for the summer. According to sources from the Association of Hoteliers of Malaga, “The increase in hotel occupancy is always going to be good for the hotel industry. In the end, the tourists who arrive have to consume. It seems that the arrival of travellers is being reactivated and that is always good for our sector.”

