Lost in translation

ORIHUELA city hall ignored a Generalitat document in Valenciano confirming the handover of a building that housed the former lawcourts.

The document from the regional government’s Finance department reached Orihuela on May 21, but the Partido Popular-Ciudadanos coalition complained that it does not comply with the Generalitat’s own legislation on “institutional and administrative use of official languages.”

Municipal sources revealed that city hall’s Local Government Board will not formally approve the handover of the building until it receives the document in Spanish.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

