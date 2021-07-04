During 2020, the Balearic Government spent €230,000 on improving facilities at La Victoria young person’s camp in Alcudia.

Having taken action to adapt the dining room, bathrooms and rooms as well as the removal of barriers, creation of a porch and changing the signage, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Sports still intends to spend an additional€300,000 on the facilities.

Currently it is fully booked, albeit at reduced capacity of 75 per cent due to Covid-19 restrictions but a total of 6,190 children and young people are expected to spend this season with a total of 16,000 overnight stays.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition, the activities must be carried out outdoors or in ventilated areas, which is entirely due to the characteristics of the installation.

The activities can have a maximum of 200 participants that must be divided into stable groups of a maximum of 20 participants and monitors of each group.

The ongoing investment in the camp is aimed at “promoting security, accessibility and facilitating fluidity” said Minister Fina Santiago during a visit to the property.

Although the costs for many of those attending will be paid for by their parents, a significant number will be supported by the Consell de Mallorca and 5 per cent of the places have been reserved for families receiving support from Social Services so that young people from all walks of live across Mallorca will have the chance to enjoy the activities of the camp and socialise with others.

Thank you for reading ‘Improving facilities at La Victoria young person’s camp in Alcudia.’