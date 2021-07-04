Hitches in the handover

RIBERA SALUD could face a €20 million fine by failing to hand over all Torrevieja Health District details.

The company is responsible for providing the area’s outsourced health care on behalf of the regional government, but its 15-year concession comes to an end in October this year.

Failure to provide the requested information will entail a fine, warned the Generalitat’s Health department, which is headed by Ana Barcelo. Although no amount was mentioned, this could range from €300,001 up to €20 million.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Ribera Salud has not complied with the reversion requirements that the Health department stipulated in October 2020.

In line with the initial agreement with the Generalitat’s predecessors, the concessionary must provide information regarding personnel, infrastructure and equipment.

Ribera Salud’s appeal against this requirement was rejected by the region’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) which ordered the concessionary to provide all the facts and figures.

Much of the requested information is covered by Data Protection regulations and the Health department has pointed out that by not providing this, Ribera Salud could be endangering patients’ “fundamental rights.”