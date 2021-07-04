Football transfer gossip from the top European Leagues

FOOTBALL transfer gossip, which clubs are chasing which players from the top European Leagues



Here is the latest football transfer gossip and the rumours coming out of the various publications throughout Europe relating to top players moving clubs this Summer.

NONE of these is confirmed, they are only gossip at this moment in time.

Paris St-Germain have contacted Lionel Messi, now aged 34.

The Argentinian striker is a free agent after his Barcelona contract expired at the end of June. The La Liga side president though remains hopeful of tying him down to a new deal (AS – Spain)

Liverpool are eyeing up 26-year-old midfielder Saul Niguez, of Atletico Madrid, with the Spaniard said to be keen to play in the Premier League. (La Razon – Spain)

Liverpool are also interested in Renato Sanches, the 23-year-old Lille and Portugal midfielder, but could face competition from Arsenal

(Onze Mondial – France)

Manchester United are willing to let 24-year-old Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek leave this summer, with Real Madrid said to want to take the player on loan (Star)

If Van de Beek leaves United then it could pave the way for them to sign Real Madrid’s 28-year-old French centre-back Raphael Varane (Sun)



Massimiliano Allegri, the new boss of Juventus, wants Manchester United‘s 28-year-old French star, Paul Pogba, who is out of contract in 2022, but played under Allegri previously at Juventus (90 Min)

AC Milan want Chelsea’s 28-year-old Moroccan playmaker Hakim Ziyech, as the wage demands of Everton’s James Rodriguez are too high (Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness) but, Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho to Milan, as they look to lower their wage bill

(Mundo Deportivo – Spain)

Arsenal are chasing 23-year-old Sheffield United goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, but, might turn their attention instead to 28-year-old Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion (Star)

Patrik Schick, the Bayer Leverkusen and Czech Republic striker is another player wanted by AC Milan (Tuttomercatoweb – Italy)

Inter Milan have opened talks with 25-year-old Dutch international Denzel Dumfries’ agent in the hope of a deal with PSV Eindhoven (Calciomercato via Football Italia)

Matteo Guendouzi, Arsenal‘s 22-year-old French midfielder, could be moving to Ligue 1 Marseille, along with Arsenal‘s 20-year-old defender William Saliba (Goal)

