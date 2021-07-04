End to a five-year dispute

DEMOLITION has begun at the Hotel de Arenales del Sol site.

This marks the end of a five-year headache after a local resident complained that renovations at the hotel exceeded the limits specified in Elche city hall’s permit.

“This is good news for Arenales del Sol residents and for Elche,” city mayor Carlos Gonzalez declared. “It brings closure to a legal dispute going back to 2016.”

The husk of the hotel has seriously damaged the image of the seafront and shops on Avenida de San Bartome de Tirajana for years, Gonzalez admitted.

The mayor also insisted that the demolition would have a low impact on residents and high season tourists.

“Safety is at a premium and the company carrying out the work is causing as little inconvenience as possible,” Gonzalez said.

Not everybody would agree with him.

The Arenales del Sol residents’ association were unhappy that demolition had commenced at the start of the summer season and would take four months to complete.

“The hotel has been here for 40 years and they have to start work now,” a spokesman lamented to the local Spanish media.

People were annoyed and failed to understand why the demolition had been authorised when local bylaws ban this type of work during the summer months, he said.