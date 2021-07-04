End to a five-year dispute

By
Linda Hall
-
0
End to a six-year dispute
ONGOING PROBLEM: Demolition is underway at Arenales del Sol Photo credit: Elche town hall

DEMOLITION has begun at the Hotel de Arenales del Sol site.

This marks the end of a five-year headache after a local resident complained that renovations at the hotel exceeded the limits specified in Elche city hall’s permit.

“This is good news for Arenales del Sol residents and for Elche,” city mayor Carlos Gonzalez declared. “It brings closure to a legal dispute going back to 2016.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The husk of the hotel has seriously damaged the image of the seafront and shops on Avenida de San Bartome de Tirajana for years, Gonzalez admitted.

The mayor also insisted that the demolition would have a low impact on residents and high season tourists.

“Safety is at a premium and the company carrying out the work is causing as little inconvenience as possible,” Gonzalez said.


Not everybody would agree with him.

The Arenales del Sol residents’ association were unhappy that demolition had commenced at the start of the summer season and would take four months to complete.

“The hotel has been here for 40 years and they have to start work now,” a spokesman lamented to the local Spanish media.


People were annoyed and failed to understand why the demolition had been authorised when local bylaws ban this type of work during the summer months, he said.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here