Emergency 112 handles nearly 4000 traffic accidents in Malaga.

Emergency 112 has handled nearly 4000 traffic accidents in Malaga so far this year. This number has increased as coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed, and more people have taken to travelling on Malaga’s roads.

The first half of 2021 saw 3,900 traffic accidents occur in the Malaga region according to emergency 112 Andalucia, which is linked to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia, as reported 20 minutes.

Emergency 112 Andalucia have explained that the increase in road traffic accidents is due to coronavirus restrictions being relaxed, and more people taking to the road.

So far this year, June has seen the highest number of accidents in Malaga with a staggering 851 recorded by Emergency 112. The second highest number of incidents occurred in May and came in at 769 accidents.

Seville was the only area in Andalucia to beat Malaga with the number of accidents during the first half of 2021 on a regional level. Seville had over 4,500 accidents while Malaga saw just under 4000 accidents. Other areas with high accidents rates were Cadiz with just over 2000 accidents and Granada with a slightly lower figure, but still over 2000.

According to 20 minutes, the calmest roads in Spain’s Andalucia were in Almeria (1,814) accidents, Cordoba (1,164), Huelva (992) and Jaen with only (947) accidents.

Last year Emergency 112 in Malaga saw a staggering 7,163 traffic accidents. This figure is still far lower than those seen in 2019, before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit Spain.

