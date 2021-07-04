Elderly Alicante man rescued after becoming disorientated and falling.

An elderly Alicante man has been rescued after he became disorientated and fell after he left his house Alicante’s El Vergel.

The 85-year-old man had left his house and fallen down a bank after he became disorientated. The Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade were able to rescue the man and ensure that he received appropriate medical treatment.

The accident occurred in Spain’s Alicante on Saturday evening after 21:00 hours. The elderly man had left his home to get grass to feed his chickens, according to sources at the Provincial Consortium, as reported Europa press.

When the firefighters found the elderly man he was disorientated and dehydrated, luckily though he had not sustained any serious injuries from his fall. He was transferred to an ambulance to ensure that he received any necessary treatment.

The man had been missing for three hours from the time of his reported disappearance until the Fire Brigade were able to find him. The man’s disappearance had been reported to the emergency services by his family, according to the Provincial Consortium.

In other Alicante news, a man has been injured after his car fell into the water in an Alicante canal.

The accident which left the car upside down in a water canal occurred on Sunday, July 4, in the early hours of the morning. A man was left slightly injured after his car fell into the canal in the area of the Saladar neighbourhood according to the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium. The neighbourhood is in Alicante’s Almoradi.

The incident which left the car upside down occurred at about 00.20 hours on Sunday morning and the accident happened near the exit to a bridge in the Saladar neighbourhood. According to the Fire Brigade the car was left upside down after it fell into a canal and it took several hours to remove the car, as reported Europa Press.

