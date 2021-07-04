Chiclana driver suffers blackout and crashes into a lorry.

CHICLANA driver faints at the wheel of his car and crashes into the back of a lorry



Firefighters in Chiclana, in the province of Cadiz, had to cut a man free from his vehicle on Friday afternoon (July 2), after he had suffered a blackout while driving his car on the A-48, and subsequently crashed into the back of a lorry.

After colliding with the rear of the lorry, it then dragged his vehicle another two kilometres along the road before realising what had happened, when another motorist alerted the lorry driver to the situation.

As firefighters from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium explained in a statement, they were deployed to the scene of the accident which had occurred on Avenida del Mueble, on the A-48, in front of Cash García, where they discovered a vehicle attached via a collision, to the back of a lorry.

The two occupants of the car, the man and his wife, were still trapped inside the vehicle, which was attached to the lorry by its bumper, and luckily for the driver, the fire crew did not need to use their cutting equipment to free them, instead, managing to prise the car door open for the injured man and his wife to be removed.

An ambulance that had also been mobilised transferred the injured man to the Puerto Real Hospital in Chiclana, to have his injuries taken care of, and for further tests to check him for any other injuries.

To free the car from the back of the lorry, the lorry driver raised the trailer section using its hydraulics, and then a tow truck that had been deployed to the scene of the accident managed to unhitch the car of the Chiclana driver from the lorry using his winch, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

