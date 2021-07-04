Caretaker PM Stefan Lofven has until Monday to form a government

Lofven has until Monday to form a government after weeks of political turmoil.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will try to form a new government after the right-wing opposition leader Ulf Kristersson failed to secure enough parliamentary votes to become Prime Minister himself.

Lofven must form a government by Monday, July 5 and to take office the majority of parliamentary deputies must vote in favour of him.

“My answer remains that the Social Democrats and I are ready to shoulder the responsibility together with other constructive forces leading the country forward,” Lofven said on social media.

Sweden’s parliament ousted Lofven last month making him the first prime minister ever to have been shown the door by opposition MPs.

The political turmoil comes just 12 months before a general election is due to be called in the Nordic state.

Lofven’s minority Social Democrat-Green coalition was propped up by support from two small centre-right parties and the formerly communist Left party, which withdrew its backing over plans to ease rent controls on new apartments

The motion, voted on by all 349 MPs despite Covid restrictions, needed 175 votes to pass and got 181. The Sweden Democrat leader, Jimmie Akesson, told parliament Prime Minister Lofven’s government was historically weak and “should never have come to power”.

