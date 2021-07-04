Canet Rock Festival in Barcelona attracts more than 21,000 fans

The Canet Rock Festival in Barcelona attracted more than 21,000 on Saturday, July, 3, after being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020.

The Canet Rock Festival that takes place in the Barcelona town of Canet de Mar returned to the bill this Saturday after being forced to suspend the 2020 concert. Festival organisers had managed to find a date for music lovers in July in what is one of the most eagerly awaited events on the Catalan calendar.

The festival, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, was given the green light for a July 3 restart with some 22,000 attendees, which is only 3,000 less than the pre-pandemic figures of 25,000.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Music fans were able to make what used to be their annual pilgrimage and descend on the small coastal town of Canet del Mar. Being a segment of the population that by age is one of the riskiest, strict covid protocols were in place at the event.

After 13 hours, of the 8,000 tested, 18 positives were detected; three hours later, the figure had risen to 23 from 13,300, and at 8 p.m. the figure grew to 151 positives out of 20,300 screenings. A proportion that, according to organisers, is normal for the segment of the population aged between 15 and 30 years old and which is the age group of the attendees.

There were 700 fans with tickets who had not been able to attend because they were positive or had positive contacts. Of the 21,000 antigen tests carried out yesterday, a total of 151 positive cases were reported.

In scenes reminiscent of the first day at the Vida Festival, there were long queues when it came to taking the antigen tests, not for technological reasons but because of the large crowds that descended on the stadium instead of a steady trickle.

At Barcelona’s Nord station there were some queues with an hours delay according to some fans, but the lines moved steadily and people were soon on their way to the stadium.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.