Winning ticket holder from Malaga scoops €78million in Euromillions draw

A lottery ticket holder from Malaga became the lucky winner to scoop up a massive €78million prize in the first category of the Euromillions draw.

The owner of the ticket for the EuroMillions draw held this Friday, June 2, claimed the prize in the first category by having the matching five numbers and two stars- as reported last night by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The ticket was validated in the lottery administration number 20 of Malaga, which is located in the La Rosaleda shopping centre. The mystery winning ticket owner will pick up a total of €77,959,528 euros.

In the next EuroMillions draw, a guaranteed fund of €17 million euros will be put into play for first-rate winners.

The winning combination of the EuroMillions draw was formed by the numbers 49, 29, 38, 9 and 14- the stars were 7 and 10 and the collection of the draw amounted to 64,854,286.20 euros.

The one from Malaga was the only winner in the first category (5 + 2), while the winning ticket from El Millón was registered and validated in Madrid.

The rest of the prizes distributed by the raffle: €423,000 euros for the 2-second category winners (5 numbers and a star) and just over €28,000 euros for each of the 7 third category winners (5 + 0). The rest you win according to hits are already much more discreet, with amounts between €1,500 euros and €4 euros.

