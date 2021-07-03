Waste treatment plant for Cuevas

THE Junta de Andalucia announced that it will build a €7.6 million wastewater treatment plant (EDAR) in Cuevas del Almazora.

Aranzazu Martin, the regional government’s Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development delegate to Almeria, confirmed that the agreement was signed in June.

“We hope to have the project completed by October and get to work before the end of the year,” Martin said.

The plant will take an estimated 18 months to complete, the Junta delegate revealed.

“This Cuevas’ EDAR is another of the historic projects that Andalucia’s regional government has embarked on, spending more than €50 million in the Levante area,” she added.

Similar treatment plants have already been built in Huercal-Overa, Antas and Nijar, Martin pointed, costing a total of €13 million.


