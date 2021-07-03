The Junta will set up Covid screening to detect infections in Marbella

THE Junta de Andalucia will carry out screening in Marbella to detect possible cases of coronavirus infections in the community. The tests, which will be carried out after the decision adopted on Wednesday, June 30, by the Territorial Committee for High Impact Public Health Alert, will take place on dates that the Ministry of Health and Families will announce soon.

Residents who, voluntarily, undergo the tests will receive a notification with information on the place where they will be carried out, says the Ministry. The Junta will carry out the tests in 26 Andalucian municipalities, of which Marbella and Benahavis are the only ones in the province of Malaga, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga. The announcement of the screening comes at a time when the cumulative incidence rate of the virus has risen sharply in recent weeks. The index rose 19 points yesterday, July 2, to 350.9 points per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, the highest since the end of February. On Thursday, July 1, the index rose 28 points.

The screening will be the second that the Junta organizes in Marbella. In mid-January, also at a time of the high spread of infections, antigen tests were performed from a mobile unit in the parking lot of the Palacio de Ferias and Congresos. The people cited for the tests were selected randomly – using the same system by which the City Council chooses the members of the polling stations – among the nearly 23,500 residents of the municipal register who were in that age group. The objective of the tests, which were carried out during a week in the afternoons in locations set up to facilitate the attendance of young people to decongest the pressure on the primary care health centres.

