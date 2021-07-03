Tapas and titters from the Javea Players

Tapas and titters from the Javea Players
SELL-OUT: Jen, Pauline and Roger in one of the Javea Players’ sketches Photo credit: Dave Proctor

THE Javea Players held their first post-covid performances with a series of cheeky Tapas and Titters nights. 

After tapas at a local restaurant in Javea, the Casa de Cultura hosted performances of pieces for the audience to titter to, with skits from Victoria Wood, Fascinating Aida, Joyce Grenfell and a short play, Knightsbridge, by John Mortimer. 

The theatre had to obey the rules and spaces were limited and distanced, but the Players still managed to sell out the shows in a week. 

These fun evenings were directed by Cherry Cabban and giggles were provided by Jen Kellow-Ward, Roger Brown, Pauline McGough, Leigh Patterson, Paul Hunter, Alastair Wallace, Tony Sim, Lesley Davis, Rosemary Brown and Ian Hunt. 

Future Javea Players events include a return for Roger Brown to the Casa de Cultura in a tribute to the swing era entitled From Bing to Buble from July 14 to July 16.  

The play Love letters will be performed at the Studio from September 20 to September 25. See www.javeaplayers.com for full details 


