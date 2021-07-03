Swingers festival taking place in Grantham, Lincolnshire

SWINGERS four-day festival is taking place in Grantham, Lincolnshire

A swingers festival called ‘Swingathon’ started on Friday 2 in fields near Grantham, Lincolnshire, where hundreds of swingers will spend four days on a campsite erected for the event.

According to The Sun, hundreds of swingers – who allegedly paid £200 per couple to attend – are taking part in the event, with attractions listed in the event’s ‘What’s On Guide’ during the four days apparently including an adult bouncy castle, a mobile dungeon, wet t-shirt competitions, fetish demonstrations, a naked singer, face-painting, cigar bars, a Mr and Miss Swingathon 2021 competition, and music from a Linkin Park tribute band.

Accommodation includes luxury four-person yurts, with hot tubs available on site as well, and according to the Swingathon website there will also be clay pigeon shooting, an outdoor cinema, a sweet bar, and a BDSM demonstration, with all activities being “Covid-compliant”.

There was reportedly concern among the organisers that the event could be cancelled, but due to the recently-relaxed Covid restrictions, it has gone ahead, because the government states that the number of people who may attend an event is relevant to the capacity that the venue can hold safely, and outdoor events are allowed to take place as long as the attendees maintain social distancing, and wear facemasks.

Guests can only attend by tickets purchased from the Swingathon website, which states that all must be genuine swingers who have three personal verifications on their Fabswingers profile, and the location of the event was only given after the tickets had been purchased, with all guests reportedly asked to take a lateral flow Covid test 48 hours before attending.

One person attending the event told The Sun, “There is a lack of loos and washing facilities, and no social distancing so it isn’t Covid safe. Everyone was asked to take a test so that doesn’t worry me. It’s all pretty well spaced out”, adding that the fields adjacent to the A52 are being patrolled by security guards.

North Kesteven District Council spokesman reportedly told The Sun, “A licence application was correctly issued, for a bar and regulated entertainment up to 11pm in association with what was described as ‘private camping for a private camping club”.

They continued, “So long as the event is conducted within the restrictions of the Temporary Event Notice in place, and in a lawful manner, there is nothing more for the Council to do in respect of this event. Ultimately the event organiser is responsible for ensuring the event is compliant and runs safely”.

