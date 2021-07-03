Out of proportion

AT the end of 2020, Almeria province’s 103 town and city halls owed €359.7 million to the banks.

Figures from Hacienda, Spain’s Finance Ministry, reveal that El Ejido is Almeria’s most indebted municipality and owes €150 million which works out at €1,800 for every one of its 84,710 inhabitants.

But the town hall at Alhabia which owes €1.8 million is worse off, owing €2,698 for each resident.

Macael’s €14 million debt translates into €2,460 per head, while Turre’s €8.9 million works out at a daunting €2,355 for every man, woman and child living there.