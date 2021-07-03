Morocco asks Spain for half the income from the Alhambra

MOROCCO reportedly asks Spain for half of the income raised from tourism at the Alhambra Palace



The Kingdom of Morocco has reportedly told the Spanish government that it wants to take part of the revenue that is raised each year from tourism, in what is the most visited monument in the whole of Spain, the Alhambra in Granada.

According to the African information portal GuiGuinBali, Bensalem Himmich, the former Moroccan Minister of Culture, has sent letters to both the governments of Spain and of Andalucia, demanding financial compensation for the rich heritage left in the country by the ancient Al Andalus.

It is not just seen as a wish, the government of the Alawite Prime Minister, Abbas el Fassi, has taken a step further in its claim by initiating diplomatic negotiations with the Spanish government, and the Junta de Andalucia, asking them to deliver to Rabat half of the profits generated by the millions of visitors who come each year to the main tourist and cultural attraction of their neighboring country.

Morocco clings to the flag of historical memory and assures that participating in the tourist business with Spain would be the culmination of the relationship of both countries “twinned by history”, because, allegedly, in a large part of the Moroccan population, the idea that the Muslim legacy should give Morocco some kind of financial benefit has taken a firm hold.

Islamic radicals go even further and defend that these monuments belong to them, with the terrorist network Al Qaida calling for the launch of an Islamic reconquest of the old domain.

One of the picturesque arguments which Himmich relies on to defend his argument, is that Boabdil himself – Muhammad XII of Granada, last of the Nasrid kings, who handed over the keys to the last Muslim stronghold on the Iberian Peninsula to the Catholic Monarchs in 1492 – would have been proud to share the palace complex.

More than half a millennium after Boabdil left Granada, ending eight centuries of Islamic rule over much of what is now Spain and Portugal, he notes that “his descendants were Moroccans”.

At the moment, the Board of Trustees of the Alhambra and the Generalife – under the management of the Ministry of Culture – has not responded to their demands. In 2003, Carmen Calvo, the then Minister of Culture, was in favour of incorporating a Moroccan representative on the Board, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

