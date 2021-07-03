Morocco asks Spain for half of the Alhambra’s income

Morocco has asked Spain to pay it half of what Alhambra earns each year.

Morocco has asked Spain to split the proceeds from the Alhambra. The world heritage site earns Spain almost 454 million euros every year and some 2.5 million euros directly for Andalucia.

According to ABC, the Moroccan Minister of Culture, Bensalem Himmich, has opened a diplomatic channel with Madrid and Sevilla to further the request.

Some 3.3 million tourists have visited the monument 2020-2021, according to the Junta de Andalucia.

Spain and Morocco are “united by history,” the Moroccan government maintains.

“One of the picturesque arguments on which Himmich relies to defend his petition is that Boabdil himself, the king who handed over the keys to the last Muslim stronghold on the Iberian Peninsula to the Catholic Monarchs in 1492, would have been proud to share the palace complex,” ABC, a leading Spanish newspaper, noted.

The Board of Trustees of the Alhambra and the Generalife, which is under the management of the Ministry of Culture, has not yet responded to Rabat’s demands. In 2003, the then Minister of Culture, Carmen Calvo, was in favour of incorporating a Moroccan representative on the Board of Trustees.

The Alhambra was originally constructed as a small fortress in 889 on the remains of ancient Roman fortifications, and then largely ignored until its ruins were renovated and rebuilt in the mid-13th century by the Arab Nasrid emir Mohammed ben Al-Ahmar of the Emirate of Granada, who built its current palace and walls. It was converted into a royal palace in 1333 by Yusuf I, Sultan of Granada.

The Nasrid dynasty was the last Muslim dynasty in the Iberian Peninsula ruling the Emirate of Granada from 1230 until 1492.

