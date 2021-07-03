Man stabbed in neck during a bar brawl in the Sevillian municipality of Castilleja de la Cuesta



A massive brawl on Thursday night (July 1), in the municipality of Castilleja de la Cuesta, in Sevilla province, left several people injured, and the interior of a Guardia Civil patrol car damaged.

The incident occurred at around 11.15pm, in a bar on Calle Inés Rosales, with the Guardia Civil receiving an alert that at least 15 people were involved in a large brawl in the middle of the street, with a unit from Gines responding to the call, along with the Local Police of Castilleja de la Cuesta.

On arrival, officers found a woman unconscious on the ground, who had allegedly been attacked by her husband, a middle-aged man of Algerian origin, with the initials AB, who had reportedly beaten his wife in the family home, before the argument spilled out into the street, where several others joined in after witnessing the man hitting the woman.

During the brawl, the Algerian man allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed another man in the face and neck with it, and later on slashed himself on the chest with the same bottle, with officers from both forces attempting to restrain him, while he hit and kicked out at them, reportedly uttering continuous insults and threats.

One witness claims the man called a policeman a “Christian dog”, while threatening he was going to kill the Guardia Civil officers and their families, and that he would plant a bomb in their barracks.

Eventually, several officers managed to subdue the man, and he was arrested and placed inside a patrol car, where he continued to cause damage, before being taken to the police barracks, reportedly, still threatening to harm them.

The man’s wife was transferred to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Bormujos where she was treated for the injuries she had sustained during the beating, while the man who was stabbed with the broken bottle was treated at a local health centre, along with one Castilleja Local Police officer, and a Guardia Civil officer, who were both injured while restraining the detainee, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

