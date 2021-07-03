Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave PSG next season

KYLIAN MBAPPE, according to top French sports journal L’Equipe, cwants to leave PSG next season



According to French sports journal L’Equipe, Paris St Germain’s young star Kylian Mbappe, one of the most sought-after players on the planet, has decided not to renew his contract – which ends in 2022 – with the club, and has already informed them of this.

They claim that his mind is made up, and no amount of persuasion by Sheikh Al-Khelaifi will make him change his mind, with the paper also claiming that negotiations over a new contract have not gone so well between the player and the club, and that there is friction with the club’s Brazilian sports director, Leonardo, which has allegedly led to the Shiekh getting personally involved in negotiations.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A similar situation arose last season with Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr, who was adamant he was going to leave, but ended up renewing his deal, but L’Equipe seem to think this is not going to be the case with the young French star, who in May was heard to say that he “wanted to win”, and “feel that he was in a place where he can truly win”.

L’Equipe has claimed that Mbappe has asked the club for assurances that money will be spent to bring in top quality players who can help challenge for the Champion’s League, and there has been movement in that area with the recent big signing of Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, and Sergio Ramos rumoured to be on his way from Real Madrid.

In spite of saying he wants to leave, Mbappe has reportedly said that he will honour his contract and stay until 2022, so he club has another 12 months in which to prove their intentions to him if they really do want him to stay, as Real Madrid wait in the wings, a long time fan of the player, with club president Florentino Pérez openly admitting that he will do his utmost to get Mbappe to play in Madrid, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.