Fugitive wanted in the UK arrested in Estepona for drug trafficking

FUGITIVE wanted in the United Kingdom arrested in Estepona for drug trafficking. National Police officers have arrested a 45-year-old man in Estepona, a native of Middlesbrough in the United Kingdom, after having a European arrest and surrender order for a drug trafficking crime, decreed by the judicial authorities of his country originally.

The fugitive was identified and detained on June 23, in the police premises of the Estepona Local Police Station, after officers verified the validity of the European arrest and surrender order, as reported by the provincial police station. The information provided in the claim warned of the violent nature of the fugitive and the possibility that he could be armed as specified in a statement.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the detainee imported cocaine from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom between January and June 2017. He used a transport company, through which he received the boxes with the drugs hidden inside. It was indicated that up to twenty-three deliveries were counted and the Border Force managed to intercept four boxes with 40 kilograms of cocaine each box.

In addition, investigators in his country believe that he left the United Kingdom through the Eurotunnel and to avoid being detected when leaving the country, he also made a reservation for a flight to Spain. The expected sentence for this type of crime in the United Kingdom can be life imprisonment. The arrested person has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court.