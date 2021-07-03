England fans in Rome expected to splash out over £500million on food, drink and souvenirs

English football fans are expected to spend more than £500million in the Italian capital ahead of the match against Ukraine tonight.

England fans in the mood for a win are apparently preparing to party like it’s 1966 with a £533million spending spree on food, booze, souvenirs, with women fans also likely to be unable to resist shopping at the many designer clothes emporiums scattered across the city.

Experts are predicting the massive splurge ahead of today’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine by England fans in Rome.

Figures from the Centre for Retail Research and website VoucherCodes.co.uk show that around £150m – €175m is likely to be blown in pubs and bars, and £348m – €405m splashed out on food and drink by fans watching the much-anticipated game at home.

While the fans make their way as close as possible to the stadium another £35m – €40m will be spent on merchandise such as replica shirts, flags, banners, mugs, hats and key rings.

Supermarkets expect a food, snacks and drinks buying frenzy as millions stock up today ready for the 8 pm kick-off.

Experts are warning fans to shop early for barbecue food, with 13.6 million people said to be planning a barbie and two million vowing to carry on even if predicted widespread showers arrive.

England fans had been urged not to travel to Rome for their side’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday as coronavirus restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them.

Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Germany at a raucous Wembley propelled Gareth Southgate’s men into the last eight of the Covid-delayed European Championship.

However, Italian health regulations mean supporters travelling from Britain would face five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.

