CHINA reports 23 new covid infections from travellers. The National Health Commission of China announced the detection of 23 new coronavirus positive infections this Friday, July 2, all of them diagnosed in travellers from outside the borders of mainland China.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, these cases were detected in Sichuan (centre, 6), Shanghai (east, 4), Hunan (centre, 4), Yunnan (south, 4), Canton (south, 3), Fujian (southeast, 1) and Shaanxi (north, 1). The Asian country accumulates 11 consecutive days without local infections after several weeks in which a small outbreak in the southeastern province of Canton kept that statistic far from zero.

The health authorities also reported today, July 3, the detection of 19 new asymptomatic infections, all deemed as “imported”, although Beijing does not include them as confirmed cases unless they manifest symptoms. The total of this type of infection under observation is 463, of which 457 come from other territories. The Chinese National Health Commission detailed that, until last local midnight, 16:00 GMT on Friday, July 2, 28 patients were discharged after successfully overcoming the virus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The total number of active infected in mainland China stood at 431, eight of which are considered as serious. According to the institution’s accounts, 91,833 people have been infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, among whom 86,766 have managed to heal and 4,636 died. To date, 1,061,312 close contacts with infected people have been followed up, of which 12,098 continue to be observed