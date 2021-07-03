BREAKING: Ollie Robinson handed eight-match ban over offensive historic tweets

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Ollie Robinson handed eight-match ban

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been hit with an eight-match ban for historical racist and sexist tweets – however, five are suspended and three are served meaning he can play immediately.

The 27-year-old’s posts from 2012 and 2013 came to light while he was making his England debut in the drawn first Test against New Zealand in June.

The decision was made by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC), an independent panel that adjudicated on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) rules and also fined Robinson £3,200 – €3,728.61.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“I fully accept the CDC’s decision,” said Robinson. “As I have said previously, I am incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about the tweets I posted many years ago and apologise unreservedly for their contents.

“I am deeply sorry for the hurt I caused to anyone who read those tweets and in particular to those people to whom the messages caused offence. This has been the most difficult time in my professional career for both my family and myself.

“Whilst I want to move on, I do want to use my experience to help others in the future through working with [players’ body] the PCA.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here