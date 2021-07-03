Alsa workers in Malaga will have several strike days in July

ALSA workers in the province of Malaga have called a strike on July 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26 to demand compliance with the collective agreement of its workers. The strike, which will become indefinite as of July 30, was also scheduled for this Sunday 4 and Monday 5, but both days have been suspended after reaching an agreement in principle on the update of the agreement as of September, after a meeting between the company and workers this past Friday, July 2, according to sources from the USO Andalucia union, with representation on the committee, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga.

The reason that has led to this call is non-compliance with the agreements included in the agreement. Specifically, in terms of salaries, the company has not paid the increase of €50 in the agreed base salary for 2021. The lack of work quadrants, which are even communicated to the workers the day before the service, and other breaches in the matter of partial retirement and the Occupational Risk Prevention Law, among others, have led to the calling of this strike, which will affect both interprovincial services and those coming from or destined for other provinces of Andalucia such as Almeria, Cordoba, Granada and Sevilla.

With this call for a strike in Alsa Malaga, the committee claims the application of the salary increase agreed for 2021, as stated in the agreement. In addition, they demand the delivery of work quadrants as well as the reopening of lockers. The Alsa company has a workforce of around 110 workers in the Malaga work centre, of which there are still ticket office workers and drivers in ERTE as a result of the pandemic.

