CUEVAS AID: Help for small but strategically important local businesses Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA has made one-off immediate payments of €800 to 122 self-employed residents and small businesses.

This was the second round of financial assistance from the Cuevas Cuenta Contigo (Cuevas counts on you) programme since June 2020, when the town hall spent almost €100,000 on providing individual grants of €400.

Both phases of the programme have been directed at ensuring “a little breathing space” for those who have been worse-affected by the forced closures during the State of Alarm, explained Melchora Caparros and Miriam Quintana, respective councillors for Commerce and Economic Development.

Measures like these underlined the town hall’s commitment to its commerce and businesses which need liquidity during a critical situation for a sector that is strategically important.

Over the past year the town hall has also launched its Superheroes of Small Things campaign, which included scratch cards for purchases made in Almanzora shops.

“The local government team’s goal is to support shop-owners and the self-employed who have suffered so much during this unprecedented health crisis,” Capparos and Quintana declared.


“They have us – and they will continue to have us – at their side to help them overcome this difficult lean spell.”

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

