CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA has made one-off immediate payments of €800 to 122 self-employed residents and small businesses.

This was the second round of financial assistance from the Cuevas Cuenta Contigo (Cuevas counts on you) programme since June 2020, when the town hall spent almost €100,000 on providing individual grants of €400.

Both phases of the programme have been directed at ensuring “a little breathing space” for those who have been worse-affected by the forced closures during the State of Alarm, explained Melchora Caparros and Miriam Quintana, respective councillors for Commerce and Economic Development.

Measures like these underlined the town hall’s commitment to its commerce and businesses which need liquidity during a critical situation for a sector that is strategically important.

Over the past year the town hall has also launched its Superheroes of Small Things campaign, which included scratch cards for purchases made in Almanzora shops.

“The local government team’s goal is to support shop-owners and the self-employed who have suffered so much during this unprecedented health crisis,” Capparos and Quintana declared.

“They have us – and they will continue to have us – at their side to help them overcome this difficult lean spell.”