604 new covid infections recorded in Malaga province

THE province of Malaga has notified this Saturday, July 3, 604 new covid-19 infections, the highest figure in the Andalucian provinces, and has registered one death and an increase in people who are hospitalized compared to the previous day, according to data provided by the Andalucian Government Health Department. Since the beginning of the week, Malaga has seen an increase in its daily number of infections, going from half a thousand this Friday, July 2, (552), adding 419 on Thursday, July 1, 317 on Wednesday, June 30, 272 on Tuesday, June 29 and 296 on Monday, June 28.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, of the 82 hospitalizations registered this past Friday, there are currently 91 people who remain admitted to hospitals in the province, of which 18 are in Intensive Care Units. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 108,232 people have been infected in the Malaga province, 8,401 have been admitted to a hospital and 803 have gone through ICUs. The number of deaths amounts to 1,676, with the one notified this Saturday, July 3, and the number of people who have overcome the disease stands at 102,930.

As a region, Andalucia has registered a total of 1,947 cases of coronavirus this Saturday, July 3, slightly below the 2,007 positives on Friday, July 2, which was the highest number since the end of April. On the other hand, the cumulative incidence rate of the community has increased for the third consecutive day after having been down for twelve days and stands at 180.62 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, which is an increase of 7.22 points in one day and 15.4 points more than a week ago. By provinces, Malaga is again the one with the most cases with 604, Sevilla with 313, Granada with 234, Cadiz with 275, Granada with 234, Cordoba with 228, Jaen with 186, Almeria with 99 and Huelva with 68.

