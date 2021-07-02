Works by Warhol and Dalí in Nerja exhibition

CULTURE and art in Nerja highlighted with the opening of a new exhibition that includes work by Warhol and Dalí.

The Nerja Museum held the opening ceremony of its new temporary exhibition yesterday, July 1, dedicated to German art glass from 1975 to 1999, with works by Warhol and Dalí. This exhibition, which will remain at the Museum until Sunday, October 3, is the first to be organised since March 2020.

The mayor has highlighted the importance of this day for the cultural Nerja. “That these types of exhibitions are in our Museum is excellent news, from the point of view of culture, but also in its tourism aspect, since it complements the offer of the municipality, thus contributing to the reactivation of tourism.”

In addition, he has shown his conviction that there will be many residents and visitors who will come to the Museum of Nerja these months to enjoy the exhibition.

During the visit to the exhibition, which has been guided by the director of the Museum of Glass and Crystal of Malaga and owner of the works, Gonzalo Fernández-Prieto, the Councillor for Culture and Education, Gema Laguna, has expressed her interest in working in a coordinated manner, together with the director of the Museum of Nerja, Juan Bautista Salado, to organise visits by schoolchildren from the municipality to the exhibition.

Regarding the sample, it brings together 51 pieces, among which two by Andy Warhol and one by Salvador Dalí stand out, as well as by Harvey Littleton, Erwin Eisch, Samuel Herman and Sybren Walkema, maximum exponents of the Studio Glass movement, which was born in the 60s in the United States and later expanded throughout Europe.

The works belong to the collection of the Glass and Crystal Museum of Malaga, they have been temporarily loaned to the Museum of Nerja, many of them never before exhibited in public.

