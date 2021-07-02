WHO warns of the danger of a new wave in Europe as infections rise

ACCORDING to the World Organization of Health (WHO), Europe, where the contagion of coronavirus has risen again for the first time in ten weeks, may experience a new wave of covid-19 in autumn if sanitary measures and individual precautions are not maintained.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the WHO considers that the three necessary conditions are in place for a new wave to exist, which include new variants, especially the Delta version, a deficit in vaccination and increasing social contact.”There will be a new wave in Europe unless we are disciplined, even more so when now there are fewer rules, and we all get vaccinated without hesitation when it is our turn,” WHO-Europe chief Hans Kluge said at a press conference.

The 10% rise in cases registered last week was expected due to the lifting of restrictions, but it should serve as a warning, said Kluge, who also spoke of “learning the lesson” of what happened last summer, when the second wave hit many countries harder than the first.” To put it simply: more contagion, more variants; less contagion, fewer variants,” he declared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During the appearance, held at the WHO-Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, the experts showed their “concern” about the growing contagion in countries that host the European Football Championship and urged to evaluate the risks and promote mitigation measures.”We are concerned about large gatherings of people, especially in countries where new cases are increasing. It is important to implement public health measures. Organizers and local authorities should promote initiatives to reduce the spread of the virus,” Kluge said. Kluge stressed that it cannot be excluded that such sporting events function as “super contagion” events and recalled the importance of keeping your distance, washing your hands and wearing a mask where necessary.”It’s not just the games themselves, but also other events related to the Euro,” Smallwood said.