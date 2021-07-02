Vaccinated Brits could be free to travel within weeks

Vaccinated Brits could be free to travel without facing quarantine weeks according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hinted a decision would be made in the coming days.

“Double jabs will be a liberator,” Johnson said in response to questions about whether or not fully-vaccinated people would be free to travel to amber list countries by July 26.

“Everybody who is frustrated about travel over the summer – double jabs will be a liberator”, he said on July 1

“I want travel to be possible but I’ve got to stress that this year will not be like every other year because of the difficulties with Covid. People shouldn’t expect it will be completely hassle-free,” he added.

According to British media reports this week, self-isolation rules could be lifted for double-jabbed UK citizens returning from amber destinations in time for the school summer holidays.

The move would be welcomed by the British travel and tourism sector as hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost and businesses have collapsed and the need for government support is urgent, say industry representatives.

On June 22, Mark Tanzer of ABTA, the association of British travel agents said, “The delay to the full reopening of the domestic economy, which follows on from the Government’s recent moves to severely restrict international travel, highlights again the importance of a rethink around ongoing financial support for businesses that continue to find their trade severely constrained by Government policy.

“When it comes to travel businesses, Ministers need to acknowledge that even once the domestic economy unlocks, they will continue to be under constraints within the traffic-light system. As we head into the critical summer season, where travel companies ordinarily earn the majority of their income, we must finally see a package of tailored financial support for travel agents and tour operators. Without this tailored support, we will continue to witness people across the country lose their businesses, many of which are independent family firms that have been in existence for decades, and many thousands more people will lose their jobs,” he added.

