Unemployment falls in Andalucia to below 900,000 in June

Unemployment fell in Andalucia by 82,441 people in June, a decrease of 8.41 per cent year-on-year meaning there are now less than 900,000 unemployed people in the region. The ruling Partido Popular has claimed it as a success for their economic policies.

According to figures released today, July 2, by the Ministry of Labour in Madrid, there were 897,655 people registered unemployed in the region in June 2021.

“58,281 people were released from unemployment in June. It is the biggest fall in #Andalucia in history! The data is a joy and a step in the right direction to advance in the recovery of normality in economic activity,” Juanma Moreno, the president of Junta de Andalucia, tweeted.

Unemployment has fallen across all sectors in Andalucia except for Agriculture, where there are now 4,135 newly unemployed workers compared to May.

Unemployment fell in each province except for Huelva where it rose by 4,251 or 8.24 per cent. Malaga saw the greatest decrease of unemployment with just over 10 per cent fewer claims.

Nationally, Andalucia saw the greatest drop in unemployment in June out performing Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and Castilla y Leon.

The number of foreigners no longer unemployed in Andalucia also grew with 5,537 fewer claims.

The total number of new employment contracts registered in June hit 371,891, an increase of 22,228 compared to May.

According to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the number of employed people in Spain has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In an interview with TV channel La Sexta, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed on July 1 that the number of people employed and paying social security has reached 19.5 million in June.

The Prime Minister said the number of employed people is now at “levels higher than those we had before the pandemic.”

At the end of July 2019 there were 19,533,211 people in employment and registered to pay social security, while that in the last pre-pandemic month, February 2020, there were a total of 19.2 million people employed in Spain.

“This is very important, because in the previous crisis it took us ten years to regain membership levels before the financial crisis,” Sanchez said.

The number of people registered as unemployed in Spain decreased in May for the third consecutive month of declining unemployment figures in 2021 and by the largest amount since records began.

