Travel chaos as UK government warns against antigen tests to enter Spain

TRAVELLERS from the UK are reporting confusion after the government updated its advice on entry requirements to Spain to rule out antigen tests.

Tourists hoping to get to Spain this summer took to Facebook to report their concerns over antigen tests to enter the country as the Spain’s requirements changed, forcing Brits to show either a test of a proof of vaccine.

One user, Ian Moran, said: “UK gov website definitely says antigen and el pais newspaper says in updated info that antigen accepted also. Of course, it’s a risk with all the different info.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Meanwhile, Kimberley Johnston said: “the provider I am using i have checked the antigen test they are using is suitable with the sensitivity and accuracy rate and it is so I’m happy. To be fair they have not really gave people time to even get a pcr test. ”

The issue of which tests will be accepted on entering Spain has sparked confusion among travelers after the UK government updated its advice to warn against using antigen tests.

The UK government said: “From July 2, 2021, the Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK, excluding children under the age of 12 years old, to present on entry one of the following.

“Documentation issued within 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain, certifying that you have undertaken a Covid-19 test, eg PCR, TMA, LAMP or NEAR, and tested negative.

“Antigen tests are not currently accepted.

“Or, proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain with a vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency or by the World Health Organization.”

The confusion over tests has sparked concern for many UK travelers making their way to Spain this summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.