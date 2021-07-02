The danger of grass spikelets for dogs

THE spikelets are pods that cover the seeds of grass plants. They have a sharp point and several rough filaments.

When they pierce the skin or a natural hole, for example the ear, they act like a harpoon, they cannot go back, the filaments open like an umbrella and stick with increasing force at the point where they have been fixed.

In summer, the spikelets dry out and fall off the plant and easily adhere to the dog’s hair. They can be inserted into the skin in any area, but one of the places where they are easily inserted is between the fingers, creating fistulas.

The ears are another of the places where they can be introduced, being more frequent in dogs with long hair and floppy ears. They can cause severe otitis, sometimes perforating the eardrum.

Sometimes they are aspirated and enter through the nostril causing sneezes, even with blood. It can continue moving forward and enter the lower respiratory tract reaching the lungs.

It can get into the eyes and cause conjunctivitis and corneal ulcers. If you suspect it, you should go to the vet to proceed with its extraction. Many times it requires the use of endoscopes.

