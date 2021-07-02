Spain’s State Secretary for International Cooperation, Angeles Moreno Bau, has called on the G20 to prioritise and finance aid and development.

She told the G20 meeting, “Governments must commit to a new social contract that is both inclusive and supportive, through investment in education, social protection, health systems and sustainable jobs. And the G20 plays an undeniable role in promoting this vision.”

She added Spain wanted to see development financing optimised, paying close attention to the use of resources, boosting common evaluation principles and aligning public and private financing with the Sustainable Development Goals.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Moreno Bau seconded the Italian initiative of setting up a G20 platform which, backed by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and UN-Habitat, monitors the inclusion of the 2030 Agenda in medium-sized cities in rural areas.

The State secretary also took part in a humanitarian event organised by Italy and the World Food Programme in the context of meetings of G20 foreign affairs and development ministers. The event revolved around experiences and good practices in the fight against Covid-19, with the aim of strengthening the mechanisms for a multilateral response and logistics in dealing with health and food emergencies.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.