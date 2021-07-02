Sharing is caring

This week you might have missed:

MONDAY 28.06.2021

Lit Electricians’ Ben Hayden lights up our screens with his bubbly personality and informative updates on installations and bills in Andalucia. Followed by Simon Boxus of the Otero Group, courtesy of Marie-Noelle Erize of Marie Noelle Communications – great news for Manilva!!!

TUESDAY 29.06.2021

Jonny Clothier is an old school friend of mine who came to Tarifa and a brief visit to Marbella. Last Friday we followed him and his wife Helen around the Old Town, sharing their first impressions. Jonny also shares the tortures of travelling from the UK to Spain even having been vaccinated, making it even harder for those who still can afford the time to visit the Costa. However his upside is the English holidaying at home: good for the Clothiers with their glamping ‘Dome Garden’ in Gloucester being packed to the brim with bookings.

Also Klem Gregory presents a range of shampoos and treatments made with CBD but specifically for our pets. Klem rescued Mochoco and saved him with the oils she used for herself and hence felt the need to help others who love their pets to give them the best treatments possible. Apart from all the beneficial properties of the oils comes the time and attention we dedicate to our animals whilst applying with gentle massages.

WEDNESDAY 30.06.2021

The Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá is open again and Mónica García joins us at the RTV Marbella studios to fill us in on some of the culinary novelties and refurbished spaces.

Also Georgina Shaw with an events update, Juan Gallego with information on alcohol and drug testing by our Local Police and a reminder to join Hannah Lopez on Thursdays for her Quiz Nights at The Hogan Stand in San Pedro de Alcántara.

THURSDAY 01.7.2021

Back to The Harbour in the Marbella Marina for a great fashion show and a catch-up with ‘the girls’, including a nice chat with Victoria Herrero of CK La Quinta, one of our most emblematic age care homes and Jenny Crandley of Costa Funeral services.

Victoria jokingly says that the collaboration between them is unique as they actually have quite adverse interests; the home wants to keep them alive, but Jenny’s business starts when they’re not. A difficult subject to talk about and to take action to prepare our wills and our wishes for after we’re gone; but it’s something we all should address at some stage to ease the process for those who are left behind.

FRIDAY 02.07.2021

To finish off the week a trip to Manolo Santana Rackets Club to meet up with Christian and remind everyone of the fabulous installations that are available and affordable for us all.

Also messages from our #zerohero venues reminding you of where the designated driver gets free drinks and remember Linea Directa offers their policy holders in the province of Malaga free taxis up to four times a month if you’ve been drinking; putting a positive spin on road safety awareness.

A big thank you to you all for sharing our guests’ messages – we are so much #bettertogether.

