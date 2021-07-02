Sevilla launches initiative offering discounts on leisure services in the city

SEVILLA launches a scheme where hotel clients can benefit from special discounts on leisure services in the city

Sevilla City Hall has announced their new travel initiative, called ‘Sevilla Hotel Plus’, which was presented at the Hotel Doña María in the city, on Thursday 1 by Antonio Muñoz, the minister for Urban Habitat, Culture, and Tourism, accompanied by Manuel Cornax, the president of the Association of Hotels of Sevilla and Province.

Sevilla city hall launches this scheme made in coordination with different tour operators, and the leisure and culture sector, to generate added value for all visitors staying in the city’s hotel establishments, collaborating through Contursa, the campaign is designed to offer a distinction to customers who book directly on the hotels’ web pages.

Guests will be offered vouchers for numerous tourist services around the city, that include discounts to reserve different leisure and cultural options in Sevilla between July 1 and December 31, 2021.

When staying in a hotel, the client will receive the vouchers in paper or digital format by email, and then, to enjoy the relevant offer, the vouchers must be presented at any of the points of the outlets that are participating in the scheme. As Mr Cornax explained, “Now that it seems hotels are being encouraged to reopen their businesses after more than a year of pandemic, from the AHS we are looking for formulas that attract tourists to visit our destination, which offers many leisure and cultural options to enjoy alone, as a couple or as a family”.

Antonio Muñoz praised this collaboration between different tourist agencies with the support of the City Hall, saying, “This alliance and cooperation is essential for the Sevilla destination to have a good position in this recovery stage in which all cities are making an effort in national and international projection and promotion”. “Sevilla has a lot to offer during the different seasons of the year, and now we are making an important commitment to the summer with a wide cultural and leisure offer that places the city as an attractive destination also between July and September”, he added, as reported by diariodesevilla.es. ___________________________________________________________

