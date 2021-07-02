Sand share-out

BANKED-UP sand on Almeria beaches has now been redistributed to compensate for the havoc wreaked by the January storms.

The project finished on schedule by June 18 with time to spare for the start of the summer season.

Manuel de la Fuente, the central government’s sub-delegate to Almeria, recently visited Garrucha where he was able to see first-hand the results of work carried out there since May.

Over the intervening weeks 3,500 cubic metres of sand were removed from the breakwater in front of Garrucha’s Jesus Nazareno castle and transferred to the section off the Paseo Maritimo where rocks were laid bare by Storm Filomena at the beginning of this year.

Overall, the €200,000 project supervised by coastal authority Costas has moved and redistributed 28,300 tons of sand in Vera, Roquetas de Mar and El Ejido as well as Garrucha.

The heftiest amount of reallocated sand went to the beaches of Balerma and Guardias Viejas in El Ejido. The section between Torre de Balerma and La Lonja received 8,300 cubic metres of sand from the Almerimar marina’s Playa de Poniente.

In Guardias Viejas, another 6,500 cubic metres of sand, which again was removed from the accumulation on Almerimar’s Poniente beach, was used to replenish denuded areas.