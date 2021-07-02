Ryanair makes astonishing year-on-year rebound in June

Ryanair has made an astonishing year-on-year rebound with more than 13 times the number of passengers in June 2021 compared to June 2020.

Ryanair operated over 38,000 flights carrying 5.3 million passengers in June 2021, according to figures released by the low-cost carrier on July 2. In June 2020, at the height of lockdowns across Europe and severe national and international restrictions on movement, Ryanair had only 400,000 passengers for that month.

The announcement has caused Ryanair’s share price to rise on stock exchanges around the world and underscores the carrier’s optimism that it is poised to rebound as vaccinations allow for the re-opening of international travel.

On June 1, Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said the company plans to double capacity for the remainder of the summer holiday season and hopes to carry nine million passengers in July and August.

“We’re seeing a very strong recovery in bookings, German leisure, Benelux leisure, Scandinavian leisure, heading to the beaches of Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy. We expect that to continue into July and August, which should make for a reasonable recovery,” he told Bloomberg Television.

However, he admitted that only 50 per cent of available seats have been booked for July and 30 per cent for August so far, compared with up to 70 per cent pre-pandemic.

