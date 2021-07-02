Police identify taxi driver who ran over two in Barcelona

OFFICERS from the Barcelona police have identified the taxi driver filmed running over two people before driving off.

The driver now faces losing his taxi licence after police say they have identified him following the accident in the Travessera de Dalt in Barcelona.

The incident, which took place on June 30, saw the driver change lanes while driving down a busy road, ramming into a motorcycle overtaking him and knocking its two passengers off before speeding off. The passengers were uninjured in the accident.

The crash was recorded by another driver who later posted the footage online, allowing Barcelona police to identify the driver and pass his details on to the Road Safety Prosecutor’s Office.

The Elite Taxi association of taxi drivers has also reported the incident to the Institut Metropolita del Taxi and has asked that the driver’s licence that allows him to act as a taxi driver be withdrawn.

The association said: “This moron will soon be an ex-taxi driver, thanks to all the colleagues who have turned to locate him and inform the Urban Guard so that justice is done, a professional cannot act like that under any circumstances ever.”

Officials will now reportedly investigate whether the driver is guilty of any crimes following the accident.

