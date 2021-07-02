Pinterest is first social media company to ban weight loss adverts

Pinterest is the first social media platform to ban weight loss adverts, the company announced on July 1.

Pinterest has become the first social media company to ban weight loss and make healthy, wellbeing and body acceptance a priority, the company said in a statement on July.

“Around the world, people of all ages are facing challenges related to body image and mental health, particularly as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and kick-off the summer season. According to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), there’s been a steep rise in unhealthy eating habits and eating disorders in young people since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. Many are now feeling added pressure as they look to re-join their social circles in person for the first time in 15 months,” Pinterest said on its blog.

“Pinterest is the place people come for inspiration to create life they love. It’s where everyone belongs—regardless of body shape or size. We’re empowering Pinners to plan for a summer and beyond without weight loss ads, so they can focus on what matters most. Beginning July 1, 2021, we’re updating our ad policies to prohibit all ads with weight loss language and imagery.

This stance makes Pinterest the only major platform to prohibit all weight loss ads. It’s an expansion of our ad policies that have long prohibited body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims. We encourage others in the industry to do the same and acknowledge, once and for all, that there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all,” it added.

The move has been widely welcomed.

said Elizabeth Thompson, Interim CEO for the National Eating Disorders Association., said, “The National Eating Disorders Association applauds Pinterest for taking a leadership position as the first platform to prohibit all ads with weight-loss language and imagery. NEDA is encouraged by this necessary step in prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Pinners, especially those impacted by diet culture, body shaming, and eating disorders. We are hopeful this global policy will encourage other organizations and companies to reflect on potentially harmful ad messages and to establish their own working policies that will create meaningful change.”

