“Paddy last as usual” Ryanair blasts Irish government

Ryanair has blasted the Irish government’s handling of the digital Covid certificate in a series of scathing tweets and interviews.

The EU digital Covid passport came into effect this week but Ireland is lagging behind and has not implemented it yet, much to the ire of the low-cost carrier.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson told Newstalk, an Irish radio station, that the government’s failure to get it up and running is unacceptable.

“We are paddy last as usual in Europe,” he said.

“This is a re-run of the summer of last year. The difference with this summer is we have got 1.5 million people that are vaccinated in Ireland and they are being locked up for no good reason other than the Government hasn’t got its finger out to actually do the app that is already working in all these European countries.

“Why can’t they do it today? Honestly, we are a shambles compared to what is happening elsewhere in Europe at the moment.

“Let vaccinated people travel straightway and get this digital covid certificate up and running so that those who have a PCR test who aren’t vaccinated can travel,” the Ryanair executive said.

“People need to get home to see relatives. Irish people need to get abroad. We have got over 30 per cent of the adult population that are now double vaccinated, there is no reason why they should be locked up any longer.

“It is an absolute shambles. They need to accept that at border control and get on with it,” he added.

Ryanair also tweeted on July 1, “Digital Covid Certs come into force from today, Jul 1. 29 countries are issuing their citizens with Digital Covid Certs to allow them travel freely. Why can’t Irish citizens get their Certs this week?? Minister Ryan asleep at the wheel again.”

