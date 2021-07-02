News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Mountain high PUPILS in their second year at Finestrat’s Puig Campana’s primary school have given their pictures of the namesake Puig Campana mountain to the town hall, thanking the local corporation for its assistance and collaboration with local schools. The pictures are on display at the town hall throughout July.

Ongoing help THE Policia Nacional’s Tourist Attention Office (SATE) has reopened for the summer in Gandia, giving personalised attention to national and international tourists who have been victims of a crime or other episodes. The office is open from 9am to 9pm on weekdays as well as at the weekend. ç

Unique light THE Sorolla Museum in Madrid will loan the Sorolla en su Paraiso (Sorollo in Paradise) exhibition for Javea events celebrating the first visit of Joaquin Sorolla (1863-1923) in 18896. Javea’s landscapes and light belong to his paintings’ DNA, said Enrique Varela, the Sorolla Museum and Fundacion Sorolla’s director.

Sail away RESIDENTS of the Canuta and Maryvilla urbanisations in Calpe which adjoin the Puerto Blanco marina are concerned that adding extra moorings, including 50 for jet-skis, to the long-neglected installation will produce pollution and noise. The project will impact negatively on quality of life in the area, they maintained.

Drink up BENIDORM is again participating in Ecovidrio’s glass recycling campaign this summer, hoping to regain its Green Flag as a leading recycler. Even during the 2020 season with a comparatively low summer population, the resort still recycled more than 1,750,000 kilos of glass, well above Spain’s national average.

Plea bargain LAWYERS representing four men who received sentences ranging from 15 to 18 years for the 2019 gang rape of a 19-year-old in Callosa are negotiating to reduce their terms. They have paid €60,000 compensation to the victim and are prepared to admit their guilt, their legal team explained.

Jazz date XABIA JAZZ returns this summer with concerts at 10.30pm on August 8 and 9 in Javea’s Plaza de la Constitucion. Audience capacity is limited to 2,000 but entry is free.

Stop appeal CAMPELLO councillors backed a complaint to the regional Ombudsman after the Public Works, Transport and Mobility authorities ignored written requests to restore the Cala d’Or tram halt, removed in 2003.

Better parking LA NUCIA is spending €516,000 over the next three months, building another car park on a 5,758-square metre plot outside the Estadi Olimpic sports stadium, providing another 125 parking spaces.

Rates rebate CALPE town hall is again lowering IBI rates for pensioners and the long-term unemployed with rebates of up to 75 per cent or 85 per cent for those with disabilities.