Moreno “those under 30 have completely relaxed protection measures”

THE Andalucian president, Juanma Moreno, has warned today that Andalucia has a problem with the spread of coronavirus among those under 30 years of age and in their leisure, of which he has said that “they have completely relaxed” the protection measures.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, after referring to the data for this Friday, July 2, which includes a rise in the incidence rate in Andalucia by seven points, from 166.3 to 173.4 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, 2,007 new infections and five deaths, the president has launched a message of caution to young people and their parents. “Let us remember young people who are not immortal, who sadly die as the rest can die,” said the president at the commemoration of the centenary of the Guadalhorce dam.

Moreno stated that “we have” a localized problem in those under 30 years of age, in youth leisure and in a sector of the population that understands that the virus “has passed, that it will not happen to them and that they have completely relaxed the protection measures”. After describing the data as worrisome, he explained that the Andalucian Government works on awareness campaigns, especially aimed at the younger demographic and that it maintains a dialogue with leisure entrepreneurs and with mayors so that, “without criminalizing young people, let’s be rigorous with protection measures”.

“I am confident that the community will have the prospect of a relatively normalized summer, it will not be normal because there will be no feria in many municipalities and other activities that were carried out before, but a relatively normalized activity,” the president predicted.