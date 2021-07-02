Campaign to promote reading in the libraries of Mijas

MIJAS to start campaign to get children reading more over the summer months.

This morning, July 2, the Councillor for Libraries in Mijas presented the XIX campaign to stimulate reading, ‘In summer do not pass reading’. The campaign, which will take place from July 1 to August 31, aims to encourage reading among children over the summer period.

“Throughout the year, reading is one of the tools that we instill in children at school but in summer they look for other alternatives to pass the time and what we want is for them to use reading as leisure and entertainment a fun way”, explains the mayor of Libraries, Natalia Martinez.

Boys and girls from 6 to 12 years old who have the reader card can participate in this campaign. “With each book they read they will get a sticker and once they get 10 stickers they will get a prize, two tickets to the Mijas Water Park,” explains Martinez.

Each participant will be given a reading diary depending on their age. In the case of children from 6 to 8 years old, this newspaper will include a reading card, a map of the beaches in Mijas and an album of stickers. In the case of boys and girls from 9 to 12 years old, they will also have beach files with spaces to include selfies or photographs of the visited beaches. It is at these beaches that they will be able to pick up the stickers.

“What we want is that this reading is different from the one they do in the school environment. Children have to have fun with reading and after it have a general vision of what they have read”, stresses Antonio Pino, Library technician, who recalls that participants will be able to choose their readings from the children’s books in the catalogue at the municipal libraries or electronic books on the eBiblio Andalucia platform.

From the Libraries department they invite all families to stop by one of the four municipal libraries to pick up their reading book and remind that, at the end of the campaign, there will be a children’s party where all the boys and girls will receive a diploma for their participation.

