Marbella opens its Summer Sports programme with space for 800

MARBELLA Council has announced it has opened its Summer Sports programme, offering up to 800 places on its sports activities.

The council said its Summer Sports will take place in Marbella in July and August.

Councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, spoke about the “success” of the initiative and said that the objective is “to consolidate this pilot experience and schedule outdoor classes throughout the year.”

He said: “With these workshops we want everyone to enjoy the practice of healthy habits in our parks and beaches.”

He added: “All security measures are also applied to continue fighting against the pandemic.”

Until the end of August, the council is offering gymnastics groups open to everyone, with activities including beach soccer, and yoga, tai chi, stretching and pilates.

It will also include a special edition Marbella-San Pedro brand masterclass, with limited places.

The sports activities will take place in Marbella on the Bajadilla and del Cable beaches and in the Constitucion and Arroyo de la Represa parks, while in San Pedro Alcantara they will take place on the Paseo Maritimo.

In May, Marbella announced it would be welcoming around 500 athletes to take part in the latest edition of the Marbella Triathlon.

The Councillor for Sports Activities from Sampedre, Javier Mérida, presented the event and explained that year’s routes would be modified slightly and the bicycle part of the event would take place around the avenues of Salamanca and Carlos Cano, while the swim would take place from the beach of La Salida and the race in the area of ​​Nueva Andalucia.

The councillor highlighted that the council would be sponsoring one of the non-federated categories for this year’s competition on the Costa del Sol.

