Keep them occupied this summer

PLAY SCHOOL: 17 monitors for children’s activities in Vera Photo credit: Vera town hall

BAYRA, Vera’s municipal play school, will operate throughout July and August.

The facilities at the Casa de la Cultura, Juventud and Infancia cater for children aged between three and 11 from 9am to 3pm.

Priority will be given to families where both parent work.

“We want families to be able to combine their work activities with looking after and educating their children during the holidays,” said Vera’s Education councillor Carolina Perez.

Seventeen trained assistants will arrange activities for Infants and Primary pupil that include workshops – some of which are bilingual – centring on computers, art, dancing, sport, science, recycling and many, many games.  There will be themed weeks as well as visits to different parts of town and the local water park.

August will also see the Programa Verano Joven with a week of recreational and educational activities for high school pupils up to the age of 18.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

