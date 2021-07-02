Dame Judi Dench to star at Mallorcan film festival

DAME Judi Dench will be attending this year’s Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival on Mallorca.

Dame Judi will be the star of the film festival this year, held in Palma from July 26 until August 1.

The hugely famous British award-winning actress, who has starred in films such as James Bond, Iris and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, will join many top Spanish actors and actresses at the festival.

The festival will be held at The Cine Rivoli, in the city centre, and will host over 55 films of various genres from all over the world, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The news comes as it has been announced that Tilda Swinton and Wes Anderson will be filming in Madrid over the summer months of July, August and September.

The set is said to resemble desert landscapes seen in westerns, however, reports say that the film will not be of that genre. There has been no indication of the plot or cast of the film set to be shot in Madrid, specifically Chinchón in the southeast, yet sources expect the familiar style of Anderson’s past films.

”This is very important to this city,” said Chinchón’s mayor Francisco Javier Martinez, and highlighted that the town’s cinema will be open for him to shoot at if he wishes. It looks as though film fans will have back-to-back Anderson films in 2021 and 2022.

