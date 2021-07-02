International tourism to Andalucia falls by over 75%

ANDALUCIA saw the arrival of 379,253 international tourists in the first five months of the year, which is 75.2 per cent less than in the same period of 2020, due to the crisis situation caused by the Covid pandemic, according to published data this Friday, July 2, by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which also specifies that the expenditure made by said foreign tourists who visited the autonomous community between January and May decreased by 77.4 per cent in year-on-year terms, to €377 million.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, only in the month of May Andalucia received 166,330 international tourists. France was the main country of residence for these visitors, with 44,981, 27 per cent of the total, followed by Germany, with 16,849 tourists. The total expenditure made by international tourists who arrived in Andalucia in May amounted to €162 million, while the average expenditure per tourist stood at €975, with an average daily expenditure of €111. The average duration of travel by international tourists in Andalucia in May was 8.8 days.

As a whole, Spain was visited by 3.2 million international tourists in the first five months of the year, which is 69.7 per cent less than in the same period of 2020, when more than 10.6 million tourists visited the country. Only in the month of May Spain received 1.4 million international tourists. Germany is the main country of residence for these visitors, with 338,408, 24.8 per cent of the total, followed by France with 330,656 tourists and the Netherlands with 72,135 visitors.

The total expenditure made by international tourists who arrived in Spain in May amounted to €1,392 million, while the average expenditure per tourist stood at €1,021 and the average daily expenditure was €141. In addition, the average duration of international tourist trips in May was 7.3 days.